Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Shiv Thakare recounts terrifying accident: ‘Mera face blood se bhara tha’

Shiv Thakare departed for South Africa to join the action-packed journey with other celebrity contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on Thursday. In the adventure-based show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, he will showcase his bravery by tackling daring stunts and confronting his deepest fears and phobias. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 16 star disclosed a harrowing car accident he had encountered in the past.

Speaking to India Today, he said, "Mera ka ek accident (hua) tha. Meri didi aur jiju (saath) the, humari gaadi ko kisine thoka tha. Toh 100 meters dur vo car gayi khet mein. Didi ki 6-month-old daughter (saath) thi, aur main drive kar raha tha. I hoped nothing would happen to my face. But mera face blood se bhara tha. Baadme, I got a bit scared ki face pe kuch na aaye, because I want to be a hero. (I once met with a car accident. My sister, brother-in-law and their 6-month-old daughter were travelling with me and I was driving the car. Someone hit our car and it reached 100 meters away in a farm. I hoped nothing would happen to my face. But it was covered with blood. I was concerned about my face as I want to be a hero)."

In the upcoming season, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises an exciting lineup of celebrities who will embark on this adrenaline-fueled journey, facing their fears and enduring challenging stunts to vie for the coveted title. The show aims to entertain audiences while showcasing the participants' resilience and determination.

Apart from BB16's Shiv Thakare, other confirmed celebrities participating in the reality show include Ruhi Chaturvedi, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James, and Aishwarya Sharma. The show is reportedly set to premiere on Colors in July.

