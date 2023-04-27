Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of KKK13

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple

Shiv Thakare, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 16, recently announced that he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The adventure-based reality show is all set to kick off with Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, and others. While it is reported that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will air on Colors channel in July, it will be shot in May in a foreign location. Shiv Thakre is gearing up for the adventurous journey and offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday ahead of the same.

Shiv Thakare sought blessing from Lord Ganesha for his win in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and said that he wants to enjoy his journey. The Marathi actor was seen sporting a blue kurta a the temple. Shiv said that whenever we start something, it is necessary to take Bappa's blessings. He said that he has reached far in his career due to Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

Check out the video-

Earlier, Shiv Thakare referred to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a "dream come true". He said, "I have conquered many anxieties in my life, and I'm happy to face the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the direction of action expert Rohit Shetty. After Bigg Boss, I've always wanted to see this show, and I believe my Bappa has one again given my request. I'm prepared to put my physical and mental abilities to the test on the programme because it's an opportunity of a lifetime."

While MC Stan lifted the trophy on 'Bigg Boss 16', Shiv emerged as the first runner-up. The actor recently collaborated with music composer Mayur Jumani for the one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat', which captures his journey on the reality show.

Talking about the peppy track, Shiv said: "One day I got a call from Mayur, he said I have made this song called 'Aai Shapphat' which captures your 'Bigg Boss season 16' journey, can you meet and discuss the same? I always appreciate and respect people around me. So I took time and went to meet him and when I listened to what he had made, I was so happy and felt blessed about it."

Shiv has also participated in reality shows like MTV's Roadies Rising', 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2', and recently became a guest commentator in one of the matches of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

