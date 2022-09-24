Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE: Rubina, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik emerge as fan favourites | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will declare its winner on Sunday

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Shetty hosted stunt reality show will declare its winner on Sunday. The top 6 contestants who have braved all odds and faced numerous challenges to emerge on top are -- Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair. Be rest assured that the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be testing the limits of the contestants even further as they give it their all to bag the winner's trophy. The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be a two-day affair. Some of the tasks will be taking place on Saturday, September 24 and some from the lot will be eliminated. Next set of tasks will take place on Sunday, September 25. Stay tuned in here to find out all the updates as the finalists inch closer to the trophy.

