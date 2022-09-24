Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE: Rubina, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik emerge as fan favourites | UPDATES
Live now

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE: Rubina, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik emerge as fan favourites | UPDATES

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair are the finalists in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2022 21:47 IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will declare its winner on Sunday

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Shetty hosted stunt reality show will declare its winner on Sunday. The top 6 contestants who have braved all odds and faced numerous challenges to emerge on top are --  Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair. Be rest assured that the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be testing the limits of the contestants even further as they give it their all to bag the winner's trophy. The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be a two-day affair. Some of the tasks will be taking place on Saturday, September 24 and some from the lot will be eliminated. Next set of tasks will take place on Sunday, September 25. Stay tuned in here to find out all the updates as the finalists inch closer to the trophy.  

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 24, 2022 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Mohit Malik performs the finale task

    Mohit Malik is one of the top contenders to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 title. He was the second contestant to perform the finale task after Rubina Dilak. His heart raced while performing the stunt.  

  • Sep 24, 2022 9:41 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Rubina Dilaik prays to god while performing task

    Rubina Dilaik was the first contestant to perform the finale task. She chanted 'Hare Krishna' for strength while performing the task as she was suspended in mid-air. 

  • Sep 24, 2022 9:33 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Rohit Shetty praises KKK 12 finalists

    Rohit Shetty praised the contestants saying the new season has been bigger and better and more exciting than he expected it to be. 

  • Sep 24, 2022 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale: Eliminated contestants to return

    The finale of Khtaron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to be a star-studded affair, with all the contestants of this season marking their presence in the show one last time. ​

  • Sep 24, 2022 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet the finalists

    The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia.

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News