Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: First look of Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal, Sriti & others LEAKED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/KHATRON KE KHILADI 12 FANS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has kickstarted the shoot. It is one of the much-loved reality shows on the small screen, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. After a successful last season, the makers are all set to bring in more drama and danger in the stunt-based reality show. The contestants from the world of television, Bollywood, and digital come together to face their fears. Some of the confirmed celebrities on the show are Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehjpal, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh and Nishant Bhatt. Ahead of the premiere, the first look of some of these contestants from the promo shoot were leaked online.

According to social media buzz, the first ever promo of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot on May 24 with only four to five contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Faisal, Pratik, Sriti and Tushar Kalia among others.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow bodycon dress for the shoot. On the other hand, Pratik was seen on a bike performing a stunt. He seems all set to take up the ariel stunts. In the fishnet stocking, Shivangi Joshi looked slayed in the promo outfit. She is seen in an olive green skirt paired with a brown crop top, giving a boss-lady vibe. Take a look

Certain photos of other contestants also flooded social media. ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani aka 'Mukku', Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat to participate

Apart from this, Aneri, who essays the role of Malvika aka Mukku in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, will be a part of this reality show. 'Doli Armaano Ki' actor Mohit Malik has also joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about his entry, Mohit shared: "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".

About KKK12

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will air soon on Colors. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'. The makers are keen to make the upcoming season grand and take the reality TV show to another level. This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for a new adventure and some exceptional stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed celebs: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal come on-board for Rohit Shetty's show