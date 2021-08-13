KKK 11: Vishal Aditya Singh on fight with Shweta Tiwari, 'We don’t filter our words before talking'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHAL ADITYA SINGH Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh on fight with Shweta Tiwari, 'We don’t filter our words before talking'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been ruling the hearts of its fans ever since its premiere. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty welcomed a number of celebrities to Cape Town to overcome their fears. However, the weekend episode saw friends Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh getting into an argument. The drama started after Rohit Shetty asked Shweta and Rahul Vaidya to choose a team, following which the actress told Vishal off for constantly taunting her by saying that she took a ‘wrong decision’ in picking her team.

Shweta didn't choose Vishal in her team which made the actor a little upset. Now, in an interview, Vishal said that his equation with the actress has not soured due to that fight. Their friendship or the equation goes back a long way when they started working together in the show Begusarai.

Speaking about his fight with Shweta, Vishal told SpotboyE, "When I had an argument with her on the sets which you all saw in the episode also, I did feel bad. But Shweta and I know each other for more than six years and we are very real and blunt to each other. We don’t filter our words before talking because we are friends. Aur do chaar baton se rishta kharab nahi ho jata (Tiffs like this do not ruin a relationship). Whatever happened there was according to the show as she was captain of my rival team."

He also revealed that things got normal later. "I had no problems with Momma (Shweta Tiwari) and D (Divyanka Tripathi). They both are amazing and they know what personal and professional fight is. So just like me, they too forgot everything," the actor added.

During Sunday’s episode, Shweta lashed out at Vishal and said that she did not choose him in her team for a reason. Shweta also said that Vishal did not have a mind of his own.

Take a look:

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana comes out as Bisexual, says 'I would like to marry a girl'