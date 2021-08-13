Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana comes out as Bisexual, says 'I would like to marry a girl'

Bollywood actress Moose Jattana aka Muskan Jattana has been locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and grabbing many eyeballs. She was in the headlines for her ugly fight with co-contestants over food. Now, the social media influencer has made a revelation that has surprised the BB fans. Muskan recently opened up about her sexuality on the show. Speaking about her sexual orientation, she revealed that she is bisexual.

In her conversation with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal, Moose said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also confessed that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship and bond with her.

Moose is known for her unique videos and images on socio-political issues and pop-culture themes.

Earlier, she got involved in a heated argument with co-contestant Milind Gaba. She also commented on Akshara Singh’s profession. In one of the episodes, while having dinner, Akshara told Milind, Nishant, Neha, Raqesh, Pratik and others that she was very friendly with Moose but now she will maintain a distance.

Akshara said "I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho…That is how she speaks about my work."

Later, Moose came to talk to Akshara and Milind but they didn't talk. Moose said, "I tried to clear my side but they don’t wish to."

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week series that will air on Voot before the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.

