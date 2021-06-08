Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari gets cute surname by her co-contestants and crew; watch video

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been turning heads ever since she has moved to Capetown, South Africa for her upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has been treating her fans with behind-the-scenes videos and pictures along with the other contestants. Recently, Shweta made an interesting revelation about the nickname she has been given by her co-contestants and the crew members.

Shweta said that she is called "mumma" by everyone including her makeup artist and joked about being the "jagat mumma" and "mother of South Africa" in this hilarious video. The other contestants cheered from the background.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, soon after Shweta flew to Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi, her husband accused of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Even though the actress claimed that he is with her family, he denied and said that she is lying. Shweta even shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav attacking Shweta and snatching away Reyansh from her arms. Later, Abhinav informed everyone that he has moved to Bombay High Court for the same.

The actress shared while talking to BT, "At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!)."