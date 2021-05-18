Image Source : INSTA/MAHEKKCHAHAL/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal shares her antidote for fear, Divyanka calls herself 'seasonal flower'

The much-awaited reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to rock and roll on your television screens once again. This is the reason why some prominent faces have flown to Cape Town to shoot their stunts along with filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty. The participants of the show are having the best time of their lives and leaving no stone unturned in making the best use of it. Their social media is filled with pictures at beautiful locations and videos of how they are having fun with each other. Sailing the same boats are actress Mahekk Chahal and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who recently filled their Instagram with the latest pictures they clicked and left fans spellbound.

Actress Mahekk Chahal has shared her antidote to fight fear. Mahekk, who is currently in Cape Town, posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black and white outfit on Monday outlining a simple logic. "Let your faith be bigger than your fears," she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #khatronkekhiladi11, #fearfactor, #capetown, #workmode, #actor, @colorstv.

Meanwhile, Television star Divyanka Tripathi on Monday shared a stunning photograph from picturesque Cape Town, calling herself a "seasonal flower". In the picture, Divyanka is dressed in a red dress and she strikes a pose alongside a wall of red flowers. "A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom," she wrote as the caption.

For those unversed, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began in May, and the show will be aired in the last week of June. It is expected to get telecasted in July this year.

Apart from Mahekk and Divyanka, celebs who will be seen in the reality show this year include Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, and Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.