Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and others lash out on Nikki Tamboli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI_TAMBOLI KKK 11: Divyanka, Varun lash out on Nikki Tamboli

Gear up for ‘Partners Week on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi where all the contestants will participate in a ‘Compatibility Test. The show's host Rohit Shetty has come up with an innovative stunt that will truly test the skill, strength and ability of the contestants to work with each other. With a flurry of tough yet quirky questions asked, every contender, including Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi, will need to be quick on their feet to answer with the name of a fellow contestant.

They end up roasting each other in a friendly way, revealing and poking fun at their own peculiar habits. For example, to the question "Who would you save if you have only one parachute while in a helicopter?", Shweta promptly names her partner Arjun; while Varun Sood wittily nominates himself, as Divyanka laughs.

In a fun task, many contestants target Nikki Tamboli because of her tendency to give up. Her fellow contestants explain how she "aborts" almost every task assigned to her.

Arjun, meanwhile, names Rahul Vaidya when asked whom he would kill given a chance. In a hilarious response, he explains how he feels betrayed by Rahul which made him give this answer.

The heat is turned on as the contestants also take some serious jibes at each other, which show the reflection of their competitive spirit.

Amid all the fun and laughter, the contestants are about to find out the fresh high-octane stunts that host Rohit Shetty has in store for them!

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi' airs on COLORS.