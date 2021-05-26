Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty's show to go on air on THIS date?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows which begins soon after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. However, this year due to the COVID pandemic, things got delayed just like many of your plans. Well, the good news here is that the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going on in full swing in Cape Town. Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show this time has invited popular faces like Mahekk Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and others. All of them flew to the foreign land at the beginning of this month and since then raising the bar of excitement by sharing intriguing posts on their social media handles. While everyone has been eagerly waiting for the show to hit the TV screens, we've got a piece of information regarding the on AIR date of the stunt-based show.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the show is all set to hit your Television screens from July 21. The portal stated, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will hit the small screens from 21st July onwards on Colors."

However, no information about the same has been officially shared by the makers. (Disclaimer- IndiaTV does not vouch for the authentication of this media-based report.)

Previously, it was singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya who hinted about the premiere date of the show and said that fans might be able to watch the same from July.

For those unversed what the show is all about, KKK is an adventure-based reality show which involves celebrities performing dangerous stunts in real life. The winner gets the trophy and a winning amount. Karishma Tanna was the winner of KKK season 10.

Meanwhile, have a look at a few of the posts made by KKK contestants here:

Apart from the above-mentioned celebs, the show will also feature stars like-- Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.