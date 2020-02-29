Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty tells Tejasswi Prakash he is not her peon

The banter between Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash will leave you ROFL-ing

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which went on air last week has kept audience glued to their TV screens. With popular faces such as Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel among others as contestants, the reality show was able to create enough buzz. It is not just the daredevil tasks but also the banter between host Rohit Shetty and contestants which makes Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 different from other reality shows.

In the coming episode, Rohit will be seen interacting with Tejasswi Prakash only to leave other contestants as well as the audience in splits. Last week, Tejasswi's goody antics and Rohit's sense of humour were loved by fans. Rohit was seen joking with the TV actress and asking about the reason to take up the show.

Now, in the next episode, we will see Rohit telling Tejasswi that he is not her peon. He will also tell the actress to google his name. Check out the video below:

On a related note, Tejasswi shot to fame with her character of Ragini Maheshwari in Colors show Swaragini. She made her debut in 2012 with Life OK show Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, wherein she played Dhara.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of one of his ambitious project- Sooryavanshi. The movie which brings together Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh on silver screen is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24. Trailer will drop of March 2.