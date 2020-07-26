Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ NA.NDINI344 Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale: Karishma Tanna is the winner, Karan Patel stands second

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale aired its finale on Colors on Sunday. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this season was held in Bulgaria but due to the pandemic, the finale was held in Film City, Mumbai. Karishma Tanna emerged the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 beating the other three contestants Karan Patel, Balraj Syal, and Dharmesh Yelande. Besides the top four finalists, the other contestants this season were Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Earlier, speaking to Times of India, Karishma Tanna, said, “To say yes to this show is quite a task. You have to literally be very sure and calm and you have to have a lot of courage to say yes to this show. Once you say yes, you cannot turn back. The channel kept calling me for past so many years because they had confidence in me but I did not have that confidence in myself.”

“I tried overcoming all the fears and I used to think that I would see other contestants doing this. Today, I am doing these stunts and a part of it. I can’t believe it, talking to Rohit sir and listening to his stunt details and being a part of it”, she added.

