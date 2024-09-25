KBC16: Will Chander Parkash script history and answer jackpot question of Rs 7 crore?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on SonyTV from Monday to Friday

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most loved and watched game shows on Indian television. The show allows contestants to win prize money based on their knowledge. The 16th and jackpot question of the game show offers Rs 7 crore, which no contestant (excluding duo) has been able to achieve so far. In tonight's episode, a contestant named Chander Parkash will be seen attempting the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore after correctly answering 15 questions and becoming the first crorepati of the season.

The makers of the show have released several promos from tonight's episode on its official social media handles. In one such promo, the contestant is explaining how his physical issues have been a problem for him throughout his life and that he has had seven surgeries so far.

In the previous episode, Chander managed to answer 9 questions correctly, winning Rs 1,60,000. He win be continuing his game in tonight's episode from the 10th question for Rs 3,20,000. As per the promo, he will also be attempting the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to answer it correctly and become the first-ever single contestant to achieve this feat.

Previous winners

In the previous seasons, KBC has witnessed several contestants becoming crorepati on the show. Harshwardhan Nawathe was the first-ever crorepati of the game show and won Rs 1 crore in the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In its fifth season, Sushil Kumar became the first-ever participant to win Rs 5 crore on the show, which was the maximum winning amount at that time. The eighth season of KBC saw the Narula brothers winning Rs 7 crore jointly, making them the only contestants (jodi special) so far to win this mega amount.

