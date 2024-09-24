KBC 16 contestant fails to answer Rs 1 crore question: What was it about?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC 16 contestant fails to get one crore question right

The first Crorepati of season 16 of Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati is yet to be found. Yes, Ujjwal Prajapat has missed becoming the first crorepati in 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'. The KBC 16 contestant has the TV audience rooting for him in the Monday episode. In the beginning of yesterday's episode only, he quickly took two lifelines and at that time it seemed that he might not be able to go far. However, the game took a turn and Ujjwal won 50 lakhs in no time. But before the one crore question, the hooter rang and the game was postponed till the next day. Today everyone's eyes were on Ujjwal and whether he would be able to win 1 crore. But to everyone's dismay, the KBC contestant failed to make it to the final stage.

What was the Rs 1 cr question?

Host Amitabh Bachchan had asked Ujjwal about the ruler of a princely state, who on behalf of India signed the Treaty of Versailles after the First World War in 1919. Four options were given in response to this. The first option was Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, and the second option was Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. The third option was Namid Hamidullah Khan and the fourth option was Maharaja Ganga Singh.

What was the correct answer?

The fourth option was correct. But Ujjwal proved to be a failure in answering this. He quit the game before taking a shot. After which he could win only 50 lakhs. Till now KBC 16 is waiting for its first crorepati of the season.

About the contestant

Let us tell you that the audience expected from Ujjwal Prajapat that he would definitely win. But Ujjwal, who comes from a simple family, went back home with Rs 50 lakhs. Ujjwal's mother sells beedis and their grandmother makes pots. The KBC 16 contestant said that he comes from a family where there is only as much food on their plate as is sufficient to fill their stomach. His father is a labourer. But he aims to change the fate of his family with the KBC winning amount.

