KBC16 LIVE updates: Chander Parkash to attempt Rs 7 cr jackpot question, will he script history?

Host Amitabh Bachchan put question no 10 for Rs 3,20,000 in front of Chandra Parkash. He correctly asnwer and wins the prize money.

Question: 'Yokozuna' is the highest rank attainable in which contact sport? Options A: Hapkido, B: Sumo wrestling, C: Muay Thai and D: Judo.

Correct Answer: B - Sumo wrestling