KBC16 LIVE updates: Chander Parkash to attempt Rs 7 cr jackpot question, will he script history?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will get its first-ever crorepati of the season in tonight's episode. Chander Parkash from Jammu and Kashmir, who is a UPSC aspirant, is the roll-over contestant in tonight's episode. In the previous episode, he answered nine questions correctly and has won Rs 1,60,000 so far. He will be continuing his game tonight from the 10th question for Rs 3,20,000. In one of the promos shared by the makers of the show earlier, host Amitabh Bachchan and Chander are seen celebrating after he wins Rs 1 crore. So, will he be able to answer the jackpot question and become the first-ever contestant (excluding duos) ever to win this mega amount? Stay tuned to this space to find out.