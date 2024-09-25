Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
  5. KBC16 LIVE updates: Chander Parkash to attempt Rs 7 cr jackpot question, will he script history?
KBC16 LIVE updates: Chander Parkash to attempt Rs 7 cr jackpot question, will he script history?

In the tonight's episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will witness its first-ever crorepati of the season. The contestant named Chander Parkash will also be attempting the jackpot question for Rs 7 crore. Find out all the latest updates from tonight's episode.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 21:18 IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16
Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will get its first-ever crorepati of the season in tonight's episode. Chander Parkash from Jammu and Kashmir, who is a UPSC aspirant, is the roll-over contestant in tonight's episode. In the previous episode, he answered nine questions correctly and has won Rs 1,60,000 so far. He will be continuing his game tonight from the 10th question for Rs 3,20,000. In one of the promos shared by the makers of the show earlier, host Amitabh Bachchan and Chander are seen celebrating after he wins Rs 1 crore. So, will he be able to answer the jackpot question and become the first-ever contestant (excluding duos) ever to win this mega amount? Stay tuned to this space to find out.

 

 

Live updates :Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 LIVE

  • Sep 25, 2024 9:18 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Contestant face question no 11 for Rs 6,40,000

    Contestant Chandra Parkash faces the least-risked question no 11 for Rs 6,40,000.

    Question: In North india, which of these best describes the tracts called 'Bhangar' and 'Khadar'? Options - A: Coniferous forests, B: Sandy deserts, C: Alluvial deposits and D: Icy slopes

    Correct Answer - D: Alluvial deposits

  • Sep 25, 2024 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Chandra Parkash plays 'Super Sandook'

    Out of 10 questions asked by Big B, the contestant was able to answer seven correct answers. He revived his 'Audience Poll' lifeline against Rs 70,000.

  • Sep 25, 2024 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    Chandra Parkash plays question no 10 for Rs 3,20,000

    Host Amitabh Bachchan put question no 10 for Rs 3,20,000 in front of Chandra Parkash. He correctly asnwer and wins the prize money. 

    Question: 'Yokozuna' is the highest rank attainable in which contact sport? Options A: Hapkido, B: Sumo wrestling, C: Muay Thai and D: Judo.

    Correct Answer: B - Sumo wrestling

  • Sep 25, 2024 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aseem Sharma

    When Chander Parkash Sharma detailed his lifestory

    In one of the promos unveiled earlier today, contestant Chander Parkash Sharma elaborated about his life struggle mainly due to his health issues. Check out what he said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

