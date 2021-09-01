KBC13: Virender Sehwag says he followed Sourav Ganguly on field: 'Run banalo, opening karalo, bowling karalo'

Follow us on Image Source : SONYTVOFFICIAL Virender Sehwag says he followed Sourav Ganguly on field

Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be the special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' this Friday. On the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode, the cricket legends will be seen playing along with host Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo, the two were seen teasing each other, leaving the senior actor amused. During an interaction, when asked about creating various strategies on-field and matching it up to win the maximum prize money from the show, Ganguly said "We've planned a lot of strategies but we were nervous. Because for years, I was on the other side and now I'm on this side. And now that I am on this side, I know how difficult it is."

"When we won the Natwest Trophy in 2002, Sehwag and I used to open and went to bat and had to make 325 runs so I told Sehwag that now it is going to be 15 overs when the fielders are going to be inside so don't hit it so much and he agreed. The first strike they put, he (Sehwag) hit a mid-off four. I told him 'See, Veeru in the first ball we got 4 runs, now you continue to play singles, we'll have an 8 in the over so we'll be steady with the run rate. And he agreed," he added.

Sourav then said "The next ball came and he again took a mid-off shot. The third ball, he again hit a four and then I didn't go to him. In 6 balls, he hit 5 fours. Fourth was a sweep and fifth he hit through the third man and he would've hit the sixth also but he must've felt pity for me."

Adding to this, Virender Sehwag added: "He was the captain, whatever he said, we just blindly followed it." Responding to the same, Sourav replied: "I just gave you an example of that. There are many stories which I will share."

Not just this, Sourav also told Big B not to trust Virender, who then reminds everyone of how much he has helped Sourav in the past. "Museebat mein na, main hi kaam aata tha inke. Final mein run banane ho, tez run banane ho, koi opener na mila ho toh Virender se opening karalo, koi bowler na ho toh bowling karalo, kaam main hi aaya hu," Virender said.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on September 3 on Sony Entertainment Television.