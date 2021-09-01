Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Winner Aman Bajpai plans to open Chinese eatery with prize money

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-reality shows on the small screen. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who leaves not just the contestants but also the audience impressed with his aura. The 13th season of the show began on Sony Entertainment Television on August 23. On Wednesday, we will see Aman Bajpai on the hot seat. The participant said that he is on the show because of financial reasons. Aman, who aims to open a Chinese restaurant, revealed that he doesn't have enough money to fulfil his dream.

"Right now I am pursuing my post-graduation in Sociology but my ultimate aim is to open a Chinese restaurant as I am a big foodie. In fact, my mom calls me 'crocodile' as I am lazy and just want to eat entire day without doing any work," Aman said.

Aman hails from Lucknow and added that it was not easy for his parents to agree on his career choice as it needs a lot of expenditure and his father Manoj Kumar Bajpai is a class 3 employee under the Director-General of Family Welfare. So, it is tough for him to provide adequate financial help for opening a restaurant.

"Though I am pursuing Sociology because of my parents but this is not what I want to pursue further. Since childhood, I have always wanted to have my own restaurant in the main city. But it needs lot of expenditure, so I am here at 'KBC 13'. I will use the winning amount and also borrow some money to achieve my target," he added.

Meanwhile, the show has been leaving audiences hooked to their Television screens ever since its premiere. Not just with his hosting prowess but also the interesting contestants have made the quiz-reality show an interesting watch. Recently, visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela had left everyone surprised with her knowledge and after answering the 15 questions, she won prize money of Rs 7 crore.