KBC12: Amitabh Bachchan schools contestant after he jokes getting plastic surgery done on his wife's face

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with contestant Koshlendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh joining host Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. Since Koshlendra Singh is a Gram Panchayat Secretary, and has been working for the betterment and welfare of his village, Big B appreciated his efforts and asked him if he will use the prize money for the village, to educate people or for Dams and to give better facilities to the people living there.

To Amitabh's surprise, Koshlendra Singh joked that he will first get the plastic surgery done on his wife's face. "Sabse pehle ek kaam karunga, meri joh Dharam Patni hai uski Plastic surgery karunga," he said.

Further the actor, in a shocking manner, asked Singh, 'Plastic surgery but why'. Koshlendra replied saying, "15 saal se ek he chehra dekh raha hun." Amitabh Bachchan laughed and told his wife to not listen to her husband.

Koshlendra then also added that he was just joking and Mr. Bachchan said he should not say these things in joke also. He stressed that many people opt for plastic surgery but after two three years things go back to normal.

Koshlendra started the game on a great note and answered questions till Rs 20,000 quite confidently. However, he got stuck on the Rs 40,000 question and used three life lines to answer it. However, he could not continue his journey ahead as he was unable to answer the next question, which was for Rs 80,000 and he decided to quit the show.

