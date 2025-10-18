KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan tells Rishab Shetty daughter Shweta couldn’t sleep after watching Kantara Rishab Shetty appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 alongside Amitabh Bachchan, leading to a heartwarming exchange about his journey, marriage, and Kantara’s massive impact. Amitabh revealed that his daughter Shweta was deeply moved by Kantara.

New Delhi:

As 'Kantara Chapter 1' steadily advances towards the Rs 500-crore mark, Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty joined Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' for a fun episode conversation on quiz, films and conversations on life. That's when Big B, as he is fondly called, admitted that though he hasn't had the opportunity to watch any of his films, his daughter Shweta Bachchan couldn't sleep after watching 'Kantara', which was first released in 2022.

Rishab Shetty joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat during the Juniors Week episode.

What did Amitabh Bachchan tell Rishab Shetty about Kantara?

What began as a casual chat between Rishab Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan soon turned into an emotional and personal conversation. The Kannada star reflected on his early struggles, and rise in the film industry, and how he met his wife Pragathi.

However, the highlight of the episode was when Rishab smiled and humbly told the veteran actor, "I’ve heard you write letters to actors after their performances. It would be a blessing if one day you wrote one for me.”

Big B immediately lauded Rishab's performance in 'Kantara' and said how his daughter, Shweta Bachchan, was mesmerised after watching his film. “I must apologise for not having seen your film yet. You know how our schedules are,” Amitabh admitted honestly, adding, “But my daughter Shweta watched 'Kantara', and she couldn’t sleep for days. She was completely blown away by your performance, especially the last scene. She kept asking how you managed to get into that zone." This left Rishab visibly touched.

Rishab Shetty revealed how he met wife Pragathi

Later, the actor shared how he met his wife during a phase when not many knew him. "My film had released, but people didn’t know me yet. I remember being pushed aside somewhere, and that’s when I saw her. I sent her my IMDb rating on social media because there was some voting going on — that’s how our conversation began. Within a year, we got married. Now, we have two kids, and she’s been my biggest strength ever since," he said

'Kantara Chapter 1' is now inches away from crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. The total tally stands at Rs 493.75 crore.

