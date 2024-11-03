KBC 16 makers commit big mistake on question-related to actress Zubeida, son lashes out | Know whole matter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC 16 makers goes wrong on actress Zubeida's info

Kaun Banega Crorepati is counted among the most favourite reality shows on TV. However, due to a recent episode, the show has been embroiled in controversies. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj & DK came to promote their upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. On the stage of the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor and makers a historical question which became the cause of confusion.

This question created a ruckus

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to the late actor Zubeida. The question was- Which actress died tragically in a plane crash along with her husband and Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur?

The options were-

A- Sulochana

B- Mumtaz

C- Nadira

D- Zubeida

Varun Dhawan and Raj & DK used two lifelines and declared the Zubeida option as correct. Later Amitabh Bachchan told the history of Zubeida. He said that Zubeida had acted in India's first talking film Alam Ara and inspired by her, the Bollywood film Zubeida was made starring Karisma Kapoor, Rekha and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

Son sought clarification

This information from Amitabh Bachchan caused confusion on social media and people questioned the investigation of the makers of KBC. Users were correcting the makers that there were two Zubeida, one was the actress of Alam Ara and the other was the wife of Maharaja Hanwant Singh. Not only this, Zubeida's son Khalid Mohamed has sought clarification from KBC through a post.

Khalij Mohammad wrote on the X handle, "Kaun Banega Crorepati, whatever decisions it takes, I can seek clarification from KBC. Zubeida (Dhanragir) was a famous actress who worked in Alam Ara. My mother is not Zubeida, she wanted to act, but her strict father did not allow her. How can your research team make such a mistake?" For those who don't know Karisma Kapoor played the role of Zubeida, the wife of Maharaja Hanwant Singh in the 2001 film.

