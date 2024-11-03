Shah Rukh Khan makes big revelation about his smoking habits, says he has quit | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Shah Rukh Khan has quit smoking

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday, and he received a deluge of well-wishes from stars throughout the film industry. He also went to a special SRK Day event to meet with his fans and answer questions about his life. During a session, Shah Rukh Khan discussed the positive things he is doing and disclosed that he had quit smoking. The video is now going viral on social media. SRK fans have hailed this new decision by the Padma Shri recipient.

What did SRK say?

Shah Rukh Khan stated, "Another good thing, I'm not smoking anymore, guys." He claimed that he expected to be out of breath at the event, but he felt fine and was "catching up". This announcement caused his fans to yell with delight. This video became popular on X, and fans flooded the comments section with their opinions. One guy said, "A better announcement than a movie. I hope he can keep to it. Another commented, "Thank God. Long Live the King!" One individual said, "Wow, this is fantastic news." Another fan of the actor commented, "Wow, good on him."

Watch the video here:

SRK thanked his fans

For those unaware, SRK attended a fan event sponsored by his fan clubs in Mumbai's Bandra. Later in the evening, he took to social media, posting a snapshot of himself performing his trademark arms-outstretched pose in front of a throng of supporters at the special event. SRK, wearing a violet T-shirt, a beanie, and sunglasses, thanked everyone for coming over and making his evening special. He expressed gratitude, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special. My love to everyone who made it for my birthday." And to those who couldn't, I send you all my love.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan provided a sneak peek at SRK's birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan, and their close pals. On Saturday evening, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post a photo from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration. Mannat's image appears to have been taken at their home. It shows Shah Rukh Khan cutting the birthday cake, with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan standing on either side of him. Gauri captioned the photo, saying it was a fantastic evening with their loved ones in attendance.

