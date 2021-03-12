Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARTHSAMTHAAN Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2's Parth Samthaan 'had killer time' on birthday with Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani & others

Parth Samthaan, who happens to be one of the most popular and talked-about actors of the TV industry recently celebrated his 30th birthday. Just from his birthday eve, wishes started flowing for the actor who has impressed us with his performances in shows like-- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 etc. The handsome hunk had super fun at his birthday bash which was attended by celebs like Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand,Uday Tikekar, Shubhaavi Choksey. Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and others. The pictures and videos of all them grooving and partying are all over the internet and many have been shared by the actor himself.

Parth, on Thursday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself blowing the candle on the cake. He wrote, "Thankyou all for your wishes and blessings .. Had a killer time and a memorable one (more pictures coming up) #11thbirthday." The photo was clicked by none other than Aamna Sharif who played the role of Komolika in Parth's last show.

Have a look at some inside pictures and videos from Parth's birthday party:

On the work front, Parth was seen playing the lead role of Anurag Basu opposite Prerna aka Erica Fernandez in Ekta Kapoor's classic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He later quit the show.