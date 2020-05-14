Image Source : INSTAGRAN/@KARANVIRBOHRA Karanvir Bohra finds error in Ramayan's epic fight scene, shares video

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan set a world record, 33 years after it first aired, becoming the most-watched program globally. The mythological series even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019. The show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Now, TV actor Karanvir Bohra has shared spotted an error in Ramayan's epic war scene where an extra can be seen dancing instead of fighting. Sharing a video of the same, the Naagin actor wrote, "I had to post this and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like Game of Thrones".

Ramayan has been written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar and first aired in 1987. It featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show concluded its rerun on April 18.

"I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken Game Of Thrones. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that 'Ramayan' has overtaken Game Of Thrones, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news," Dipika told IANS while speaking about the show beating GoT record.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage