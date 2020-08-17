Karan Singh Grover aka former Mr Bajaj opens on quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: It was not my decision

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMKSGOFFICIAL Karan Singh Grover aka former Mr Bajaj opens on quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Actor Karan Singh Grover made his comeback on the small screen when he stepped into the shoes of iconic character Mr Bajaj in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor was much admired for his looks and was lauded for the way he took the character's legacy forward. However, he quit the show after the COVID19 lockdown and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel was brought on board as his replacement. Now, Grover has revealed that he did not quit the show. He said, "It was not my decision or theirs."

Opening about his exit from the popular Star Plus show, Karan Singh Grover told Pinkvilla that he and the makers had mutually agreed upon the decision. He said, "It was not my decision or their decision. I would be still doing it if we were not in this situation and we would be still doing it if they did not need Bajaj to resume shoot immediately. They had to resume shoot soon and I understand it."

Karan Singh Grover's exit had left the fans heartbroken. However, Karan Patel's entry had brought back the smiles on the viewers' faces. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed many replacements over the last year. The show had started with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover, Sooner, Hina Khan also quit the show and Aamna Sharif came on board as the new Komolika.

While fans were still recovering with the replacement of Hina and Karan, the leading duo Parth and Erica have also decided to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, has already given his notice period and will shoot till September 10-11th. Sources claim that his decision came after the storyline shifted to focus on Mr Bajaj and Prerna's story. Also, it is said that Parth Samthaan has locked a bigger project and might be seen in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Erica Fernandez, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma, has also planned to quit the show for better prospects.

If this was not enough, Sahil Anand aka Anupam Sengupta, has also decided to quit the show. A report in Spotboye claimed that Sahil has also informed the production of his decision and discussions are on between both parties.

