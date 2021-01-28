Kapil Sharma reveals reason behind show going off air, confirms second baby

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma reveals reason behind The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, confirms second baby

Good news! TV host Kapil Sharma on Thursday confirmed that his wife, Ginni Chatrath, is expecting their second child. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that one of the most loved comedy shows of today's time 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to end soon or would be going off the air in February. Confirming the news in an AMA session, Kapil responded to a fan's question about the show going off the air, saying that he needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.

The user asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil." Responding to the same, Kapil wrote "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil confirmed taking a small break from the show during the session.

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

On demand, Kapil also shared a video of his daughter learning 'how to walk'. "@KapilSharmaK9 sir please share a photo or video of Anayra, IT will make our day #askkapil," said a user.

Yeh lo ji 😍 Anayra is learning how to walk ❤️ https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgG pic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Earlier in January, Kapil set the rumour mill spinning when he tweeted, "Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain?" Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut!”

On a related note, the show has a massive fan following and surely the news of it going off-air will dishearten its fans. The Kapil Sharma Show features Kapil Sharma as the host, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, and others. The show had been successfully running for the last two years, acing the TRP charts. The first episode of the comedy show aired in 2018.