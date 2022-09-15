Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das’ Zwigato premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das’ Zwigato premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to share some photos from Toronto International Film Festival 2022. He shared a bunch of pictures with filmmakers Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta. Kapil's upcoming film, Zwigato premiered at TIFF and was screened in the Contemporary World section of the film fest. Kapil plays a role of a food delivery rider who explores the world of the gig economy.

Sharing photos of himself with Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta at TIFF, Kapil wrote, “With the two most talented women….”

Meanwhile, the film Zwigato has been gaining appreciation from film buffs. One of them wrote, “Zwigato poignantly depicts the ongoing class struggle in India by bringing the audience alongside the contemporary life of a food courier in a Jharkhand. Layers of family, surveillance tech, joy, tradition, pride, and partnership intersect so elegantly. Congrats, Nandita Das!”. Another wrote, “I definitely recommend #Zwigato. A small film that has huge performances and a great story.” It was also called a ‘timely and important film’.

Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Nandita had earlier said in a statement, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness”.

Also Read: Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi with his new satire

Earlier this month, Zwigato officially got selected for its Asian Premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film festival is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 14 this year. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's romantic comedy 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' and first-time director Shubham Yogi's 'Kachchey Limbu' also got a world premiere at the film festival under the TIFF 2022 Gala Presentations section.

On the work front, The Kapil Sharma Show, the new season has returned to the small screen with season 3.

Also Read: Ramya Krishnan of 'Bahubali' fame to make OTT debut as 'Dance Ikon' judge

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about family; netizens call her 'dramebaaz'

Latest Entertainment News