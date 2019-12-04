Kapil Sharma & his team wake up at 3 am to challenge Akshay Kumar. Watch video

Kapil Sharma invites Akshay Kumar on his show at 3 AM

The Kapil Sharma Show has always remained the hotspot for Bollywood celebrities to promote their films on television. From Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, A-listers often visit the sets of the show to entertain and be entertained. Akshay Kumar, who earlier came on the show to promote Housefull 4 will be again seen on the set for his next Good Newwz.

Kapil is so excited for Akshay's arrival that he went on to put an invitation for the actor and his team. Kapil took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen challenging the actor along with his team members to shoot at 3 AM.

Kapil, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek were up and ready at 3 AM. Kapil says that last time they shot for the show at 6 AM but now they are even ready to shoot at 3.

''Wake up challenge to @akshaykumar from team #TheKapilSharmaShow we r ready to shoot even at 3 am.. come soon with #GoodNewwz,'' he wrote.

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta has Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia, the movie is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Earlier, soon after the poster launch of Good Newwz, Kapil took to Twitter to write, ''Congratulations paji... poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news. Hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews (sic).''