Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAMYAPANJABI Kamya Panjabi shares first post after joining Congress political party: Beautiful start to my new beginning

Kamya Punjabi who is known for her role in the popular show 'Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsas Ki' surprised her fans when she announced her forray in politics on Wednesday. The actress is extremely happy to step into the field with the Congress party. On Thursday, Kamya took to Twitter to update fans about the new chapter in her life. She wrote, "A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @BhaiJagtap1 bhai @tehseenp @INCMumbai @INCIndia for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji."

Have a look at her post here:

A day ago, Kamya was inducted into the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, along with other members of the Congress, were also present at the event.

Congress member, Niraj Bhatia shared a picture of Kamya with Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and tweeted, "Actress @iamkamyapunjabi joins @INCIndia in Mumbai in presence of Mumbai Congress President Shri @BhaiJagtap1." The actress retweeted and added a joining hands emoji in the caption.

Kamya is best known for her stint in TV shows such as 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She had also participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2013. Apart fromt his, she has even impressed fans with her roles in daily soaps Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Beintehaa.

-With ANI inputs