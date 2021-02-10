Kamya Panjabi, husband Shalabh Dang celebrate first wedding anniversary | PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANJABIKAMYA Kamya Panjabi, husband Shalabh Dang celebrate first wedding anniversary

TV actress Kamya Panjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The diva tied the knot on February 10th last year in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and families. Remembering the beautiful day, the actress took to her social media to share some unseen pictures from the D-day. From laughing with her girl gang at the Haldi ceremony or flashing her widest smile on the wedding day, Kamya recollected all the special moments. She wrote, "What would I have done without you??? You make me so strong, confident, happy, secured... alive... Happy one year of this beautiful sindoor.... happy one year of this new life...Happy one year of Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang to me... Happy Aniversary Husband/ Best friend/ My Angel."

In another post, Kamya wrote, "Happy one year of this fun ride to us... happy one year of Aara Ishan to us... happy one year of happiness to us.. more 6 births to gooooo.... get ready Husband @shalabhdang i love youuuuuuu.. Happy Aniversary."

Kamya and Shalabh met when the actress consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage. She was earlier married to Bunty Negi and has a 11-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage. Shalabh proposed to Kamya just a month and a half into their relationship and she told in an earlier interview that she had never felt “so happy and loved” before she met him.

On their first wedding anniversary, the duo celebrated with their kids and the pictures are proof of how much fun they had.

For the unversed, Shalabh is a Delhi based professional.