Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate their second marriage anniversary at a restaurant

Kamya has entered the political arena in October last year after joining the Congress Party

Kamya is known for her roles in many daily soaps and participation in Bigg Boss 7

TV actress-turned politician Kamya Panjabi is celebrating two years of marital bliss with her husband Shalabh Dang. In a reels video shared on Instagram, Kamya and Shalabh are seen driving in a car as they tease each other and create loving memories. In the video, Kamya joked with Shalabh for managing to spend two years with her. He called it "just the beginning" and it made her wish him "good luck".

To celebrate the occasion, Kamya and Shalabh also visited a restaurant where they enjoyed live music and celebrated their marriage anniversary by cutting a chocolate cake. For the night outing, Kamya wore a green shirt in satin with trousers while Shalabh complemented his wife in a white jacket, T-shirt, and jeans. The couple looked adorable on their night out.

"Happy happy to us. 2 years of Mrs n Mr Dang (sic)," Kamya wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Later, they also had a small celebration at home and cut another cake. They shared pictures from the time on social media for the fans.

Last year in October, Kamya announced her decision to enter politics. Subsequently, she joined the Congress Party in Mumbai. City Congress President Bhai Jagtap and other leaders like Charan Singh Sapra welcomed Kamya to the party fold.

Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses. She also featured in Bigg Boss 7. Kamya, 42, has worked in several teleserials including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rethi, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Piya Ka Ghar, and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar. Besides, she has acted in Bollywood films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yaadein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Koi.. Mil Gaya, and music videos like Mehndi Mehndi and a play Pajama Party.

