Jiten Lalwani returns to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2; find out what kept him busy all these years Jiten Lalwani, best known for his role as Kiran Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is set to return in the show’s much-awaited reboot, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Find out what kept him busy after the success of the show in 2000.

Actor Jiten Lalwani is bringing back a fresh dose of nostalgia as he joins the star-studded cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Kiran Virani. The reboot version, which is topping the TRP charts while giving a tough fight to Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, is expected to undergo a time leap.

Amid this, the makers have decided to bring in Jiten Lalwani, who will play a pivotal role in taking the story forward. While Jiten is elated for his new role, have you ever wondered how he fared after becoming a household name as Kiran Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000? Let's find out.

Jiten Lalwani returns as Kiran Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Jiten played Mihir Virani's (played by Amar Upadhyay) brother, Kiran, in the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2000. Returning on the reboot version of the same show, he told TOI, "I am back on the show playing my favourite character, Kiran Virani, and I am quite excited about it. I am not at liberty to reveal much about the backstory or what lies ahead. I would like the audience to watch his track unfold. At the moment, Kiran is all alone and back in the Virani fold for Angad’s wedding. They asked if I would be interested, and I immediately said yes. Although I am already doing another show, I decided to make some adjustments to be part of the second season of this iconic show."

When asked about his feelings on collaborating with a familiar cast, Jiten said, "Of course, it was amazing to meet Smriti (Irani) and Amar (Upadhyay). When I joined the show, Gauri and HIten Tejwani were not there. Among the new cast, I know Rohit Suchanti quite well."

What kept Jiten Lalwani busy after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

Jiten Lalwani utilised his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame and continued working on both TV and OTT. After Ektaa Kapoor's show, the actor went on to work in numerous projects such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Jersey No. 10, Sasural Genda Phool, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Dil Dosti Dance, The Adventures of Hatim, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and others. On OTT, he has worked in shows such as Shoorveer, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, and others.

