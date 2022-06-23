Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants list: Shubhangi Atre, Shaheer Sheikh, Arshi Khan to participate?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants list: Shubhangi Atre, Shaheer Sheikh, Arshi Khan to participate?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning back to TV after five years. But who has made it to the probable list of contestants for this season? Read further to know.

IANS Reported by: IANS New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2022 20:31 IST
image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARSHIKOFFICIAL

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is coming back

Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has been approached for the upcoming dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. A source shares: "Shubhangi Atre has been loved by audience for her comic timing as Angoori Bhabhi. She has been seen performing dance numbers a lot of times in the show which are usually seen getting viral on social media platforms. The makers have approached the actress and she has shown interest in being part of the show."

Shubhangi made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and later featured in 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Chidiya Ghar' and many more. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is returning to the screen after five years. Popular stars like Arshi Khan, Ada Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are rumoured to be part of the show. 

 

Read: Naagin 6: After quitting Kumkum Bhagya THIS actor joins Tejasswi Prakash's show

Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THIS celeb is the highest paid contestant in Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THIS celeb is the highest paid contestant in Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere: Date, time, contestants list and more about Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Premiere: Date, time, contestants list and more about Rohit Shetty's show

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere updates: Kapil Sharma wishes his 'bhai', 12 females enter show

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere updates: Kapil Sharma wishes his 'bhai', 12 females enter show

Top News

Latest News