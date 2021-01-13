Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Jennifer Winget objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web, reveals Paras Madaan

Actress Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in the small screen industry. She has carved a niche for herself by showcasing her spectacular performances in some of the high rated shows on TV including Dil Mill Gaye, Saraswati Chandra and Beyhadh series. While fans were enjoying the latest season of Jennifer and Shivin starrer Beyhadh 2, the show closed curtains during the lockdown. Actor Paras Madaan, who was also a part of the show, in an interview with TOI revealed that Jennifer Winget objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web or it would have done wonders.

Paras Madaan said, "The show perhaps didn't do well because there were too many twists and turns and the main characters were being killed. The story changed a lot. We were getting a very high viewership on the web but not on TV. Had we been on the web, Beyhadh would have done really well. However, since Jennifer (Winget) refused to shoot for the serial for the web, the show couldn't survive on TV. But I am thankful that the makers paid us on time despite the crisis situation"

He added, "I am personally in favour of a TV show going on the web if it is doing good there. Had Jennifer not objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web, we would have done wonders with the show."

Interestingly, last year, Jennifer Winget made her digital debut with web series Code M which streamed on the OTT platform ZEE5 and Alt Balaji. The show also featured Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles.