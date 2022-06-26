Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JENNIFERWINGET Jennifer Winget celebrates milestone of 13 million Instagram followers by sharing sizzling bikini pictures

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular TV actresses of recent times. She has impressed everyone with not just her good looks and beauty but also because of her performances in several shows like Dil Mill Gayye, Sanjivani, Beyhadh, Bepannah, etc. Apart from this, the actress is every now and then in the limelight for her personal life. Jennifer tries her best to stay in touch with her fans on social media. This is why she keeps on updating everyone with what's up in her life through pictures and videos that she shares on Instagram. Even her fans are quite excited to know everything about her. Probably this is the reason why her popularity is growing day by day. Just yesterday, the TV celebrity achieved a milestone as she amassed over 13 million followers on Instagram.

The "Code M" star took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a series of pictures from a beach in Phuket, Thailand. "Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all...#grateful (sic)," Winget wrote on Saturday.

Having shot at a beach, the photos captured Jennifer wearing a beautiful neon green coloured bikini. She looked sexy as she posed for the camera. Have a look at her post here:

Jennifer is also known for carrying every attire with much ease. People love her dressing sense and how she carries herself when she steps in the public eye. Here's looking at some of her beautiful pictures here:

On the professional front, Winget recently reprised her role as Major Monica Mehra in the second season of the crime drama web series "Code M".