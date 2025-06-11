Veteran actor to have a cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Know Smriti Irani starrer's release date The serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became very popular among the audience from the year 2000 to 2008. Once again, this iconic serial is making a comeback on TV. Its second part is going to be released soon.

New Delhi:

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is bringing back the TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. This serial, which started in the year 2000, ran for almost eight years. This serial broke several TRP records from the year 2000 to 2008. The cast of the old serial can also be seen in the new season. Know when the audience will be able to watch this serial on TV. And which famous Bollywood actor is going to do a cameo in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

The serial will be on air on this day

In the year 2000, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was launched on July 3. In such a situation, according to some media reports, Season 2 can also be released again on the same day. According to the Times of India report, July 3, 2025, will be the release date of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

This famous actor will be seen in a cameo

This serial is produced by Ektaa Kapoor. It is reported that her father and famous Bollywood actor Jeetendra, will be seen in a cameo role in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'. There is not much information about how this role will be.

The star cast

Smriti Irani will play the iconic role of Tulsi Virani again in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', which has come to light in several media reports. But there has been no confirmation from the production about this yet. Recently, many actors associated with the old star cast of the serial, including Amar Upadhyay, were also seen at Ektaa Kapoor's birthday party. Earlier in the series, actors like Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, and Jaya Bhattacharya were seen in important roles.

