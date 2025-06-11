Avika Gor, Balika Vadhu actor, gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani | See post Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani on Wednesday. The two have shared a joint post on Instagram, making an official announcement.

New Delhi:

TV and OTT actor Avika Gor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on Wednesday. The actor shared two pictures from the celebration on her Instagram and called it the easiest 'yes' of her life. For the unversed, the two have been in a relationship for the last four years and never shied away from expressing their love openly. Avika opted for a baby pink coloured pink silk saree for the engagement. On the other hand, a former MTV Roadies contestant wore white kutra pajama paired with a multi-coloured sadri.

Avika's post

The Balika Vadhu actor shared pictures from her engagement ceremony and wrote, 'He asked.. I smiled, I cried and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logical, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because of real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical.'

Avika's fiance also commented under this post and wrote, 'Plot Twist: The real background music was my heartbeat going at 200 BPM. You said yes, and suddenly every filmy line started making sense. Tu drama hai, main direction, aao best picture banaein'

When Avika opened up about her marriage plans

Avika was seen in Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. Where the actress spoke openly about her personal life and said, 'Milind Chandwani and I have been dating each other for 4 years. Milind is not from our industry. He has a job and apart from this, he also has an NGO. When our relationship started, we were only in the friend zone for the first 6 months. We never rushed in our relationship. Milind is so good that I have married him in my mind. I feel like marrying him today, but Milind says that there is a lot of difference between my age and his. So I should take my time accordingly. Only after this should I think about marriage.'

About the actress

Avika Gaur has made her special identity in the TV industry. She received a lot of love from the audience as Anandi in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. Avika has been a part of this serial for a long time. After this, she was seen in the role of Roli in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Avika, who has done many hit shows on TV, has also done many successful films in South like 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Ekadiki Pothavu Chinnavada' and 'Thank You'.

