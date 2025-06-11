Panchayat season 4 release date revealed in new trailer after fan voting campaign | Watch The new trailer of the fourth instalment of the 'Panchayat', titled 'Panchayat 4', has been released by the makers on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Prime Video also unveiled the new release date of the upcoming season.

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated series 'Panchayat' have officially announced the new release date of the fourth season on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, through a new trailer. This announcement comes just days after the unique "Vote for Date" campaign, where viewers participated in selecting the show's premiere date.

As per the official announcement, the comedy drama show, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025, will now hit the digital screens on June 24, 2025. Social media users have flooded the comment section soon after the teaser’s release, describing their excitement regarding the new season.

Panchayat season 4 trailer is out now

On Wednesday, Prime Video dropped the new trailer of the Panchayat season 4 through social media platforms. The trailer showcases the Pradhan elections, where Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (played by Sunita Rajwar) are competing with each other to win the elections. The new season will also explore the budding romance between Sachiv ji aka Abhishek (Jeetendra) and Rinki (Sanvikaa).

Along with the release of the 2-minute and 29-second trailer, the makers of the show also unveiled the release date in the caption. The caption of the post reads, "shuru ho chuka hai election Manju Devi ya Kranti Devi, kiski hogi selection #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, June 24."

Have a look at the post below:

For those who don't know, one of the most-loved series, 'Panchayat', is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. It features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak in the lead roles.

Also Read: Calm Down singer Rema surprises loyal fan with Birkin bag during his UK tour, netizens react | Watch