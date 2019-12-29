Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's special photoshoot with daughter Tara is too cute to handle. See photos

Jay and Mahi welcomed their daughter Tara in September 2019

Actor Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij welcomed their first daughter on August 21, 2019, and named her Tara . Recently when the actor celebrated his 35th birthday on December 25, he introduced his daughter to the world and her first-ever photo with the world. The super cute pictures of Jay's daughter Tara went viral and now the actor has done another special photoshoot with his family. Jay and Mahhi with their 2 adopted kids and daughter Tara posed together in this special photoshoot.

Have a look:

The actor earlier shared the first photo of his newborn daughter. In the post shared by Jay, Tara looks super cute as she enjoys her sleep. Sharing the picture, Jay wrote, "As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it.. #photooftheday #photographer @thelooneylens #firstchristmas #birthday #daughter #daddy #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter #emotional #lovemywife @mahhivij #birthday.”

Mahi Vij too shared the same picture of Tara and wrote, "Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special.We love you @tarajaybhanushali n mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020.i couldnt have give you a better gift thn our lil princess this day with your lil one.happy birthday love.”

The couple tied the knot in 2010. Jay and Mahi have also adopted their caretaker’s children in 2017 and have been taking care of their education and upbringing since then.

