Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's latest cryptic posts leave fans concerned amid divorce rumours

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, known as one of TV's most popular couples, are reportedly parting ways. While the duo are yet to issue a confirmation, they remain quite active on social media, dropping cryptic posts.

Several reports by media portals suggest that both Mahhi and Jay have been separated for a while and have finally filed for a divorce. However, India TV couldn't independently verify the information.

What did Jay Bhanushali post?

Jay Bhanushali didn't utter anything about his divorce on social media. However, in his latest post, he wrote about being "alone" with his daughter, Tara. It is also worth noting that "alone" was probably since Mahhi is away on a shoot in Lucknow. She, too, seemed to ignore the divorce speculations and share happy posts. Take a look:

Concerned fans wrote, "Felt bad. I like both Jay and Mahi, "Kya tum dono ko ye baat pata he ki tum dono divorce le rahe ho", "Don’t get divorce. It’s a humble request", and others.

Jay-Mahhi's recent social media interaction

The couple, who were once inseparable on social media, made their last public outing with daughter Tara at her Labubu-themed birthday party in August this year. It is also being reported that Mahhi has moved into a new home with the kids about two weeks ago. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Despite the growing chatter around their divorce speculations, the two continue to make memories with their daughter. Recently, Jay dropped a reel with Tara from their trip to Japan. The video, shot at Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya Crossing, was captioned, “Tokyo drift toh suna hoga now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya crossing.” Mahhi quickly commented, “Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow.” Jay replied playfully, “@mahhivij mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain.”

When Mahhi Vij reacted to divorce rumours

Recently had addressed the rumours head-on in a candid interview with Hauterrfly. When asked about her marriage, she said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’. Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’. They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?”

Reflecting on how society perceives single women, she added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live.”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali got married knot in 2011 and are proud parents to three children - daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.