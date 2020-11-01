Jasmin Bhasin's BFF Aly Goni to enter Bigg Boss 14 house soon

Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Aly Goni is set to enter Bigg Boss 14

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni is all set to step in the Bigg Boss 14 house next week as another wild card contestant. The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have revealed in a new promo that Aly Goni, will be taking entry in the house for BFF Jasmin Bhasin, to be her 'ultimate' support in the journey.

The promo starts with an adorable picture of Aly and Jasmin, where the former could be is heard saying. "Best Friend se bhi qeemati hai tu (You are precious than a best friend)." He further adds "teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi" how he thought he'd live without Jasmin for three months during her stint in BB 14 recalling their good memories together. However, when he saw her breaking down emotionally, he changed his mind and is now all prepped up to enter the house and ne there for her.

Revealing the date, Aly says "Tabhi teri ankhon mein aanshu dekhe aur irada badal diya, aa raha hai tera ye dost 4 November ko."

The actor also revealed the date of his entry in Bigg Boss season 14-- on November 4.

Dropping the Promo, Colors Tv tweeted "Aa rahe hai @AlyGoni banne @jasminbhasin ka support system aur khel ne yeh BIGG game! Are you excited to watch him on #BiggBoss14? Tune in on 4th November, 10.30 PM."

Aly has been consistently supporting and cheering for Jasmin from outside the house.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage