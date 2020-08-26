Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODDHAMAKA Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sangeeta Srivastava dies due to vasculitis

Popular TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress Sangeeta Srivastava breathed her last in Mumbai on 25th August 2020. She was suffering from autoimmune disease called vasculitis. According to the reports in Telly Chakkar, the actress was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital where she passed away on the morning of Tuesday. She had worked in other TV shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Bhanwar as well.

The year 2020 hasn't been a good year for Bollywood and TV industry. Many stars have lost their lives to diseases, COVID19 and have also died by suicide. Earlier this month, another actor from the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sameer Sharma, had died by suicide. He was found hanging at his apartment in Malad West. ANI tweeted, "TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at the body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai"

