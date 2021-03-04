Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANKEEPAREKH Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee reveals what happened when she left baby Sufi for the first time

TV actor Nakuul Mehta who rose to fame with his role of Shivaay he played in Ishqbaaaz is currently experiencing fatherhood after the born of his son Sufi. Not just him, but also his wife Jankee Parekh is experiencing parenthood bliss and she keeps on sharing her feelings on social media. Yet again, she shared an emotional post that surely every mother will relate to. This post talked about her experience of leaving her one-month-old kid at home for the very first time. Jankee, who welcomed a baby on February 3 wrote about how even after making all the plannings, things turned upside down. It was her dental appointment that made her leave her house but as soon she came to know about Surfi crying she rushed back and holded him in her arms and broke down.

Jankee's elongated Instagram post read, "1st of March was the first time I left Sufi home alone whist I went to the dentist for just literally 40 mins. I was prepping for it all day, timing everything in a way that I manage to feed him well and also manage to reach the doctors in time . But ofcourse nothing ever goes as planned when you really want it to My cellphone rang five mins before I was about to finish at the dentist and was told that Sufi is awake and crying incessantly. The next ten mins from the time I left the dentist until the time I reached home, I felt a whole lot of emotions that I probably I haven’t felt for anyone else in the world.

I felt guilty about scheduling an appointment with the dentist, felt responsible about him crying so much and the fact that I couldn't do much remotely. He wanted more milk and I just wasn’t physically there. I wanted to run to him immediately and hold him close so that he stops crying. This was a picture taken by @nakuulmehta , just when I re-united with my son ( after merely 40 mins). The minute I held him close to me he stopped crying and I started."

At the end Jankee exclaimed how every mother wants to do her best for the child and despite falling short, she never stops trying. She even wished her baby on his one month birthday and wrote, "Happy first month into this beautiful world, Sufi." Interestingly, it was Nakuul who captured the beautiful moment in which she was seen embracing her little munchkin soon after crying.

For those unversed, Nakuul and Jankee have been mariied for the past eight years and welcomed their first child on February 3, 2021. Sharing the big news, Nakuul wrote, "February 3, 2021. This is US. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him."

They even announced the name of their baby in a super adorable manner.

What do you have to say about her beautiful post?