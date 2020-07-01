Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADDITI GUPTA Ishqbaaaz fame actress Additi Gupta tests positive for coronavirus: Lost my smelling sense

Additi Gupta best known for her role as Ragini Malhotra in the TV show Ishqbaaaz has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined herself at home. Additi has confined herself in a room for more than 7 days. "The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room," she told Tellychakkar.

Additi also said that she has been following all the guidelines given by the doctors and is gaining her smelling sense partially now. She also spoke about how one needs to be calm and not panic.

"I have great support from my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my sense of smell back. I will quarantine myself for 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don't panic, but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have," Additi said.

"I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine. Also, one should not shy away from talking about it. For me, my good days are back and can't wait to get back to normalcy," she added.

Additi Gupta is known for shows such as Punar Vivah, Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil,

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage