Is Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal getting married? New Instagram post sparks wedding speculation

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has set social media on fire after sharing videos of herself trying on bridal lehengas on her Instagram handle. In the videos, she can be seen dressed in wedding outfits, leaving fans wondering if she's preparing for her own wedding.

However, Tanya has not commented on her marital plans or shared the reason behind these posts. Online users pointed to the caption on her first video, "And the preparations begin… (sic)", which fueled wedding rumours.

Is Tanya Mittal getting married? Here's what we know

While Tanya Mittal's latest Instagram posts have sparked wedding speculation among users, there's no official confirmation yet. Some social media users, however, are unconvinced, suggesting the videos could be related to a new project. One wrote, "I think she is going to surprise us with her new project! (sic)" Another commented, "Relax guys, she’s a businesswoman. Maybe she’s starting a new lehenga business (sic)."

Later, she also shared another video where she was seen in blue lehenga and interacted with the staff standing around her. She was heard saying, "Tum log ko aisa toh nahi lag raha, Bigg Boss phir se chalu ho gays (Don’t you all feel like Bigg Boss has started again).

