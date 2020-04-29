Is Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu married? Her photos in 'chooda' and 'sindoor' leave fans confused

One of the quite controversial contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 12 was Jasleen Matharu who entered the show as Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota's girlfriend. Everyone was quite surprised at their relationship looking at the great age difference between the two. However, when the show got over, both denied dating each other and said that it was mere publicity stunt to take part in Salman Khan's show. She was recently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein she participated to get married to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, however, she was unable to woo him. But the latest photos and videos on her social media handle in which she is seen all decked up as a married woman has left confused about her relationship status.

Jasleen has been uploading photos and videos with just two heart questions along with 'chooda' and 'sindoor' which are signs of a married woman. This has left everyone wondering if she has secretly tied the knot with someone. Have a look at her posts here:

With so much excitement all over about her marriage, she finally decided to speak about it in an interview with Spotboye and said, "I haven't got married. The day I will marry, the whole world will know. This is just makeup which I have done for an upcoming project about which I shall reveal to you guys very soon."

Previously, she spoke about her plans of gettings settled down and said that she's in the mood of getting married but it's just that I haven't found the right person yet. Jasleen remarked, "Mere dil ki ghanti nahi baji ab tak."

About the kind of guy he would prefer, Jasleen said, "I am not looking for someone who is loaded with money or is a Prince Charming, who stands by me in ups and downs. My father always tells me that marry someone who can be a good father to your kids. And I am focusing on that the most. Jisse mujhe feel aayegi ki ye shaqs mere bachhon ka khayal rakhne ke laayak hai, I will marry that person as I am looking for a good future for my kids. I want to be a great mother."

Well, nice thought Jasleen!

