Inside bride to be Disha Parmar's at-home bachelorette party, actress enjoys with her squad

TV actress Disha Parmar is all set to tie the knot with singer and Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya on July 16. The preparations for their wedding are going on in full swing. The duo keeps sharing sneak peeks into their dance practises for the D-day on social media. Ahead of the wedding, Disha enjoyed her at-home bachelorette party with her squad. Sharing pictures on Instagram, the actress posed with the 'bride to be' banner and looked gorgeous.

Thanking her friends for the at-home bachelorette party, Disha Parmar shared a couple of pictures from the bash and wrote, "I love you girls!" Disha's friend also shared a reel in which the girl gang can be seen grooving to Koi Mil Gaya song and wrote, "Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko @dishaparmar."

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date last week. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

Minutes after they announced their wedding date, their Instagram pages were flooded with good wishes. Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vedika Bhandari, Astha Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Anushka Sen, Mouni Roy were among industry colleagues and friends who wished the couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar declared their love for each other on national television when the singer appeared on Bigg Boss 14. On Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her and asked the actress to marry him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha came to BB House as a special guest and accepted his proposal.