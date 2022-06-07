Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTELEVISION India's Laughter Champion replaces The Kapil Sharma Show: Date, Time, Everything about Shekhar, Archana's show

'India's Laughter Champion' judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh is soon going to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on television. Yes, that's true! The two celebrities who already have experience in judging comedy shows are coming together on the panel of judges in Sony Television's show. For those unversed, Shekhar Suman has featured on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge while Archana has been a part of Comedy Circus. While TKSS hosted by Kapil Sharma, it has sadly gone off-air and wrapped the third season on June 5. The host and his team including--Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan and others are now heading to the US on a professional tour.

Just in case you are super excited about the new show, here are all the details including the time, date, host and everything else that you wish to know!

India's Laughter Champion Announcement:

The new promo of the show was shared by the channel on their official Instagram handle with caption reading, "Taiyyar ho jaayiye, kyunki aane waala hain ek mazedaar, dhamaakedaar naya show! Jald hi, Sony par! @archanapuransingh @shekhusuman (sic)." In the same, Archana could be seen saying, "Main le ke aa rahi hoon ek naya show." She soon gets interrupted by Shekhar Suman who adds, "Hum dono le kar aa rahe hain ek naya show sirf Sony par."

India's Laughter Champion Date & Time:

The show which aims to find stand-up comedians has gone on floors. More details will be announced soon.

India's Laughter Champion Producer:

Just like TKSS, India's Laughter Champion is also being produced by Banijay Asia.

India's Laughter Champion Host:

The comic show, as per the latest reports, will be hosted by none other than Rochelle Rao who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 9.

What Shekhar Suman said about India's Laughter Champion:

Shekhar will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. He says: "I am extremely gung-ho about 'India's Laughter Champion'. "Shekhar adds: "This is show is aimed at making you forget all your worries, let loose and laugh out loud, that is much needed. The contestants are all set to tickle your ribs and I am positive that the audience will enjoy this show thoroughly." "It's also great to collaborate with Archana for this reality show and the viewers can surely expect a trip down nostalgia lane with us."