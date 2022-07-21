Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONYTV Indian Idol 13 coming soon; know auditions details, registration, judges, TV premiere & other details

Indian Idol is one of the most prestigious and sought-after singing reality shows on Indian Television, which has given wings to many aspiring singers on a national platform. The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of Season 12, Pawandeep Rajan, who took the nation by storm with his melodious voice. After entertaining the audience all across, the reality show is once again back with a new season. Yes, that's true! The makers a few days back announced the new season with a promo which was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel. And now, details about the auditions are here for people eagerly waiting to showcase their talent in front of the judges.

Speaking about the promo, it was shared with a caption reading, "@officialsalman.ali @pawandeeprajan aur @sunny_hindustaniofficial ne toh jeet liya hai singing ka taaj! Iss baar, kya aap hai daavedaar? Indian Idol ke Ground Auditions shuru ho rahe hain 8 JULY se, aapke nazdeeki sheher mein! Save these dates aur ho jaiye taiyyar! #IndianIdol #IndianIdolSeason13 #IndianIdolS13."

Meanwhile, Pawandeep gets nostalgic about his journey from being a singer to achieving fame in India and becoming a nationwide-recognised talent. He shares, "I have always wanted to be a singer and have been playing tabla since I was 2 and a half years old. A prestigious platform like Indian Idol has helped me fulfil my dreams and turn them into reality. I have learnt everything about music on this show. During the auditions, I remember that Sawai Bhatt had auditioned before me, and I never thought that I would be able to make it this far with such talented singers competing against me.

Indian Idol as a platform has always surprised me from the audition stage to being a winner. I can never thank this platform enough for making me who I am today. I have earned myself a singer’s identity and my family huge respect. So, I urge everyone to please go for the auditions in Mumbai on 24th July, as you too can be the next davedaar!"

Speaking about the auditions, they are going to begin on July 24 in Mumbai. Post Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Indore and Lucknow auditions, the channel has further planned a robust multi-city audition series that will traverse across the country. Calling out to all the young, energetic, spirited, and talented singers to give their best shot at a centre nearest to them in cities like – Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi.

While for the judges, Anu Malik replaced Vishal Dadlani and Sonu Kakkar came in place of Neha Kakkar apart from Himesh Reshammiya in the last season. While this time, it is being said that Neha has regained her position as the judge. Last season's host was Aditya Narayan.

The premiere date and the time of Indian Idol 13 have not been announced yet!

