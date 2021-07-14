Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANOJ MUNTASHIR/ ASHISH KULKARNI Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir says he saw Ashish Kulkarni in Top 3; 'I am sad about his elimination'

The latest episode of Indian Idol 12 saw the elimination of Ashish Kulkarni. His elimination from singing reality show in the Asha Bhosle episode on July 11 has caused ripples. Soon after the premiere of the episode, angry fans took to social media to react to his eviction from Indian Idol 12. Several are shocked with what Anu Malik describing it on national television as 'we are solely going by votes, this is the janta's verdict'. Some call it unfair, while others labelled it as the ‘worst elimination ever.'

Talking about the same, Manoj Muntashir, who has judged a few episodes after Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar said that every elimination disappointed him and Ashish was no exception. He told ETimes. "I am sad about his elimination. He was one of my top favourites."

When asked if 'Ashish have gone further.' Muntashir replied, "Yes, I saw him as one of the Top 3."

The episode, which had a veteran singer as a special judge, marked the beginning of the race to the finale. While all the contestants including, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Sayli Kamle, Nihal Tauro and Mohd. Danish gave an exemplary performance, it was Ashish and Shanmukhapriya who were left in the 'danger zone'.

While Ashish sang Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka, Shanmukhapriya chose Duniya Mein Logon Ko for the episode. Both the contestants impressed the judges -- Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani -- with their performance, however, it was Ashish, who had to bid bye to Indian Idol 12.

Post his elimination, Ashish also took to social media to thank his fans and express gratitude for the judges and the show. "Words are falling short as I write this post on my final day at Indian Idol! I don't intend to write a rudimentary 'thankyou post, but a small account of the immense appreciation I found for everyone in this journey! Starting from all the participants in this competition who have now turned into my lifelong friends," he wrote.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni eliminated, angry fans say he's better than Shanmukhapriya