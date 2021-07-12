Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni eliminated, angry fans say he's better than Shanmukhapriya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISH KULKARNI, SHANMUKHAPRIY Ashish Kulkarni and Shanmukhapriya

The latest episode of Indian Idol 12 saw the elimination of Ashish Kulkarni. Ashish was one of the most popular contestants this season and was loved by the audience for his simple and effortless singing. His elimination from the singing reality show left many fans heartbroken. Soon after the premiere of the episode, angry fans took to social media to react to his eviction.

The episode, which had veteran singer Asha Bhonsle as a special judge, marked the beginning of the race to the finale. While all the contestants including, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Sayli Kamle, Nihal Tauro and Mohd. Danish gave exemplary performance, it was Ashish and Shanmukhapriya who were left in the 'danger zone'.

While Ashish sang Dil Dena Khel Hai Dildaar Ka, Shanmukhapriya chose Duniya Mein Logon Ko for the episode. Both the contestants impressed the judges -- Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani -- with their performance, however, it was Ashish, who had to bid bye to Indian Idol 12.

Reacting to his elimination, a user wrote, "#AshishKulkarni is way better than #ShanmukhaPriya but still zombies are voting for her.... For me he supposed to be in top 3... #indianidol12 (sic)." Another quipped, "101% unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2020 is one pathetically scripted & biased show (sic)."

Another one tweeted, "This show is just getting worst and is full of partiality...its really a great disappointment to know about elimination of Ashish Kulkarni...instead there are other 3 participants who should be eliminated (sic)."

Post his elimination, Ashish also took to social media to thank his fans and express gratitude for the judges and the show. "Words are falling short as I write this post on my final day at Indian Idol! I don't intend to write a rudimentary 'thankyou post, but a small account of the immense appreciation I found for everyone in this journey! Starting from all the participants in this competition who have now turned into my lifelong friends," he wrote.

"@nehakakkar @realhimesh @vishaldadlani @anumalikmusic these are some of the kindest, sharpest and generous people I have ever known! Thank you for your astute feedback on all my songs, I am forever obliged for the encouragement and support you provided through the show! The ball of talent @adityanarayanofficial !! Thank you for bringing the energy and cheer, it's really heartening to know that I won't be seeing you every now and then, so better fix that," he added.

"Continuing further he wrote, "As I reminisce about the show, I have a bundle of amazing memories and fantastic learnings, but most of all I found 'the most inspiring and invigorating' group of people who are not just passionate about music but embody it! You make me a better human. I am going to cherish this experience forever! p.s. the journey was almost a year long so it is impossible to put everybody's name in a single post so going to make small individual posts about everyone who made this journey a lot merrier and easier for me. It includes the (names) showrunners, costume designer, helpers, editors etc! Thankyou so much @thecontentteamofficial and @fremantleindia for changing my life forever."